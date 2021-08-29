Selinsgrove brings back Back to School Festival

Patrick Matter, of Juniata County, and Josh Merwine, of Selinsgrove, prepare chicken for a chicken BBQ fundraiser for the Selinsgrove Marching Band during Saturday’s Back to School event at Rotary Field, in Selinsgrove Saturday. Francis Scarcella/The Daily Item

SELINSGROVE — The chicken was cooking and parents, friends and community members gathered at Rotary Park in Selinsgrove for a Back to School Festival that was postponed last year due to COVID-19.

“This is wonderful,” Stacy Fritz, an officer for the Selinsgrove Area Marching Band said. “It’s great to see everyone again after not being able to host this last year.”

The Back to School Festival is entering its 8th year, but missed last year due to the pandemic.

The event began at 3 p.m., featuring entertainment by Into the Spin and the Selinsgrove High School Marching Band at the Rotary Field.

There were carnival games, various vendors and people enjoying the day all while raising money for the Selinsgrove High School Marching Band.

“The chicken is great and we are thrilled to come out and support the area,” Joan and Dave Stine, of Selinsgrove said. “It’s so nice that we are all getting out of the house and going to do the things we got used to doing.”

Josh Merwine, of Selinsgrove, said he and Patrick Matter, of Juniata County, came to help prepare the chicken for the annual chicken BBQ.

“We wanted to help out,” Merwine said. “It’s a nice day and we are happy to be here supporting the band.”

Selinsgrove began its school year on Aug. 25.

“We are happy people came out to support us,” Fritz said. “This was started years ago and now to see people coming back out to help and show their support is a wonderful thing.”