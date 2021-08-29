MotoGP Britain live stream: how to watch 2021 British Grand Prix online from anywhere

A 2022 World Cup Qualifying match between UEFA nations Spain and Sweden will take place on Thursday in Stockholm as both sides aim to take over the top spot in Group B. The two countries are currently separated by one point, with the Spaniards in first place with seven points through three games and the Swedes in second with six, although the latter has played one less game. It’ll be the first meeting between the two since battling to a 0-0 tie at the 2020 UEFA European Championships, this time with a crucial three points on the line. For Spain, Man City’s Ferran Torres and RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo lead the team with two goals each in the qualifying stage, while four different Swedish players have scored a goal, two of which were assisted by superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Fans looking for the English broadcast of the match must stream it via ESPN+, while the Spanish broadcast is available via TUDN and fuboTV.