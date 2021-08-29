Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Cesar Azpilicueta hails 10-man Chelsea’s team spirit after draw with Liverpool

By Simon Peach
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21eYgl_0bgGC97y00

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta was delighted by the togetherness and spirit shown in adversity as Thomas Tuchel’s men secured a 1-1 draw at Liverpool

Anfield hosted an intense clash between two of the Premier League title favourites on Saturday evening, with the visitors opening the scoring as Kai Havertz sent home a looping header in front of the Kop.

Chelsea could have added another before the dynamics changed at the end of the first half, when referee Anthony Taylor sent off Reece James for handling an attempt on the line after reviewing the pitchside monitor.

Mohamed Salah scored the resulting spot-kick but the Blues put in a defensive masterclass to secure a draw despite playing 45 minutes a man light.

“We had to fight,” Azpilicueta told the club website. “When you are one man down for the whole second half, it is really tough but it was a challenge for us.

“Everybody had the ambition to go even for a win and we actually had the best two chances in the second half even though they had a lot of possession.

“The team spirit was brilliant from everybody, we fought together and we got the least reward of a point.”

Chelsea let their anger known at the decision to send off James before and after Salah scored from the spot, but they managed to channel it effectively.

“Of course we were angry and everyone had emotions at half-time but we had to adapt,” the Spain defender said. “It was important for us to calm down and find a way to fight together as a team, to have this challenge in a tough place like Anfield.

“Everybody defended really well, right from Romelu (Lukaku), who had a game where he had to sacrifice for the team.

“We had to make two changes at half-time and had one red card but we adapted really well to the situation.”

Mateo Kovacic replaced injured star N’Golo Kante at the break and wily defender Thiago Silva’s introduction proved inspired as he helped shore things up.

It was an impressive, well-drilled performance given Tuchel’s men are still a work in progress but Azpilicueta is not getting ahead of himself.

“We are a team that has had a few changes so everybody is pushing hard,” he said after making his 300th Premier League appearance.

“We want to compete and we want to improve every day as a team so we just have to keep working.

“It is still only the end of August and we’ve played only three games so let’s go step by step. We have conceded only one goal in the three games so let’s keep working and focusing on ourselves.”

As for Liverpool, there was an air of frustration after they failed to turn their man advantage and increased second-half pressure into a second-half winner.

“It just wasn’t our day,” 18-year-old Harvey Elliott told the club website. “We tried what we could, gave it 100 per cent and unfortunately we came away with the draw.

“I think the mood in the changing room is a bit down because obviously we wanted to come away with the win against 10 men.

“Chelsea obviously are a top-class side, they fought until the very end and were hard to break down, so you’ve got to give them credit.

“It wasn’t really our day. We’ll reflect and go again against Leeds.”

Saturday’s match was a big occasion for the teenager, who repaid manager Jurgen Klopp’s faith in him with a promising performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CcTD6_0bgGC97y00

“I just take every opportunity in my stride,” Elliott added.

“Obviously 10 minutes against Norwich, then my first start against Burnley, so (I’m) just taking it bit by bit, just grateful for all the opportunities I’ve been given.

“I’m just thankful for the coaching staff and for the team for believing in me and giving me these opportunities.

“When you’re on the pitch you’ve just got to focus, you’ve just got to give it 100 per cent and you focus on the excitement after.

“It’s every boy’s dream to play in front of this crowd at Anfield and to put on this red strip. I just want to give 100 per cent to the club, I just want to play for the club and just run my socks off until I can’t run any more, to be honest.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

229K+
Followers
106K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Mohamed Salah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Kop#Jhenderson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Liverpool vs Chelsea: Five things we learned as 10-man visitors hold on for draw at Anfield

Liverpool and Chelsea played out an enthralling 1-1 draw at Anfield in a blockbuster Premier League clash which saw England defender Reece James sent off.The visitors silenced the Anfield crowd midway through the first half when James’ corner was superbly headed up and over the despairing dive of Alisson by Kai Havertz to give them the lead.But the game was turned on its head in first half stoppage time when a VAR check from Anthony Taylor led to James being sent off for handling the ball on the goal line and Mohamed Salah converting the resulting penalty to level things...
Premier LeaguePosted by
AFP

Liverpool held by 10-man Chelsea, Man City pile on misery for Arsenal

Ten-man Chelsea held on for a 1-1 draw at Liverpool after Reece James' controversial dismissal, while Mikel Arteta urged his Arsenal flops to "look in the mirror" after a dismal 5-0 thrashing at Manchester City on Saturday. Despite Arteta's woes, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insisted Arsenal should keep faith with his former assistant.
Premier Leaguewashingtonnewsday.com

Choose your Man of the Match for Liverpool’s match versus Chelsea.

Choose your Man of the Match for Liverpool’s match versus Chelsea. The stalemate at Anfield may have ended in frustration for Liverpool against Chelsea, but Jurgen Klopp’s side remains unbeaten. Indeed, there are plenty of positives to take away from the 1-1 draw against Chelsea, in which the Reds came...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp happy with Elliott for Chelsea draw

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was pleased with Harvey Elliott's performance for their 1-1 draw with Chelsea. Klopp gave Elliott a start for the big game at Anfield. Klopp said, "Good, it was good. He looked good last week obviously in the game, was good during the training week. We wanted to change a little bit. We wanted to have the dynamic of Hendo in the team, wanted to have Robbo, wanted to have Bobby in between the lines.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Gary Neville hails 'brilliant' Harvey Elliott after Liverpool youngster's assured display against Chelsea as Jamie Redknapp insists Englishman is destined to represent the Three Lions

Gary Neville has lavished praise on the 'brilliant' Harvey Elliott following the Liverpool youngster's impressive display against Chelsea, as Jamie Redknapp said the midfielder played 'with maturity that belies his tender years'. Eyebrows were raised on Saturday afternoon when Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp included 18-year-old in his starting line up...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool midfielder Elliott admits frustration after Chelsea draw

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott admits there's frustration after their 1-1 draw with Chelsea. Kai Havertz gave Chelsea the lead after 22 minutes before Reece James' handball in the penalty area led to his dismissal and Mohamed Salah's equaliser from the spot. Elliott said, "It just wasn't our day. We tried...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp admits 10-man Chelsea deserved point

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Chelsea deserved their point for Saturday's 1-1 draw. Chelsea went a man down when Reece James was sent off at halftime for conceding Liverpool's penalty. Klopp said, "I never liked that punishment. If somebody ever listened to me about rule changes or rules then a...
Premier Leaguetheprideoflondon.com

Tactics and Transfers: Chelsea’s frailty exposed in Liverpool draw

Whether or not Reece James’ red card was deserved or not isn’t really worth debating. He was sent off and discussing it after the fact will only serve to annoy people more than necessary. The positive sign is that Chelsea was able to go to a full Anfield and get a good result against a top four and title rival. All of this while down to 10 men for half of the match, despite Liverpool having 11 and getting the lion’s share of the refereeing decisions, as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy