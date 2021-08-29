Jason Newsted wasn’t too happy when he first heard Metallica’s ‘…And Justice for All’
Jason Newsted has admitted that he was “f*cking livid” when he first heard the lack of bass on the Metallica album …And Justice for All. Fans of Metallica were surprised by the sound of that record and it seems like it came as a surprise to the band’s bassist himself. In a new interview with Metal Hammer, Newsted revealed his anger when he first heard what …And Justice for All sounded like. “I was “f*cking livid!,” he said during his appearance on the Metal Hammer podcast. “Are you kidding me? I was ready (to go) for throats, man!”tonedeaf.thebrag.com
Comments / 0