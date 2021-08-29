Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jason Newsted wasn’t too happy when he first heard Metallica’s ‘…And Justice for All’

By Conor Lochrie
thebrag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Newsted has admitted that he was “f*cking livid” when he first heard the lack of bass on the Metallica album …And Justice for All. Fans of Metallica were surprised by the sound of that record and it seems like it came as a surprise to the band’s bassist himself. In a new interview with Metal Hammer, Newsted revealed his anger when he first heard what …And Justice for All sounded like. “I was “f*cking livid!,” he said during his appearance on the Metal Hammer podcast. “Are you kidding me? I was ready (to go) for throats, man!”

tonedeaf.thebrag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Newsted
Person
Cliff Burton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Metal#Combat Records#The Metal Observer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicloudersound.com

Bruce Dickinson: None of us had the balls to step up – but Metallica did

As celebrations marking 30 years of Metallica's seminal self-titled album ramp up, Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson has shared what the album means to him, and the effect it had on metal at a time when the genre was at a "crossroads". Speaking to Classic Rock magazine, Dickinson says: "Ourselves,...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Listen To JASON NEWSTED's Original Instrumental Which Formed The Basis Of METALLICA's Song 'My Friend Of Misery'

METALLICA has released a demo version of Jason Newsted's original bass instrumental containing ideas which were later incorporated into the song "My Friend Of Misery" from the band's self-titled 1991 album, better known as "The Black Album." "My Friend of Misery (From Jason's Riff Tapes)" is taken from the "Riffs & Demos" 2CD included in the remastered deluxe box set of "Metallica", due on September 10 via the band's own Blackened Recordings.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DAVE MUSTAINE Says He Wanted To Make A Band That Was 'More Metal Than METALLICA'

Gibson TV has released a trailer for the Dave Mustaine episode of the "Icons" series, which is scheduled to premiere tomorrow (Thursday, August 19) at at 10 a.m. PDT / 1:00 p.m. EDT. In the one-minute clip, which can be seen below, Mustaine recalls how he spent the bus ride back from New York to California after being fired by METALLICA in 1983.
Rock MusicPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

30 Years Ago: Metallica Release ‘The Black Album’

It's one of the biggest-selling albums of all time, but Metallica’s self-titled disc (aka "The Black Album") marked a major turning point for the band long before it was released on Aug. 12, 1991. It was the first solid indication Metallica were no longer interested in writing pure thrash metal and wanted to reach a much larger, more mainstream audience.
Rock Musictheprp.com

Metallica Launch First Episode Of ‘The Metallica Podcast’

The first episode of ‘The Metallica Podcast‘ has officially launched online and is can be heard here. The band are kicking off the series with an eight-part lookback at the making of their 16x multi-platinum 1991 self-titled album (aka “The Black Album“). The group said of their plans for the series in a previously issued statement:
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on the Black Album: "We wanted a Back In Black”

Metallica's self-titled 1991 record, known to most as The Black Album, was a game-changer that vaulted the Bay Area quartet from mere stardom to outright superstardom. Now 16x Platinum, the Bob Rock-produced album has sold more copies in the United States than any in the last 30 years. That sort of success is difficult for anyone to wrap their head around, but – according to the band's guitarist, Kirk Hammett – it's exactly what the band had in mind when they first began to assemble the now-30-year-old album.
Rock MusicPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

33 Years Ago: Metallica Unleash ‘…And Justice for All’

For three consecutive albums, Metallica triumphed by raising the bar on itself musically and aesthetically. Kill ‘Em All set the stage with the first full-blown display of thrash metal tunes and a wild instrumental bass solo. Ride the Lightning upped the ante by combining speed with nuance and technicality, showcasing both Metallica’s first metal ballad “Fade to Black” and their debut full band instrumental “The Call of Ktulu.” Master of Puppets took the group’s songwriting to an even higher and more structurally complex plateau, and contained the even more multi-textured instrumental “Orion.”
San Francisco, CABLABBERMOUTH.NET

DIAMOND HEAD's BRIAN TATLER Says He Hasn't Been Invited To METALLICA's 40th-Anniversary Concerts

DIAMOND HEAD guitarist Brian Tatler, who performed with METALLICA a decade ago as part of the week-long celebration of the James Hetield-fronted band's 30th anniversary, was asked in a recent interview with TotalRock Radio if he will return to San Francisco in December to take part in METALLICA's upcoming 40th-birthday concerts. "Well, I don't know," he responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I have to be invited. I was invited last time. I flew over to San Fran and all of that, which was awesome. Maybe because of COVID, things will be different this time… But maybe also they've done that thing with guests — they had Rob Halford [JUDAS PRIEST], they had MERCYFUL FATE, King Diamond and things like that. And so I think, if anything, they'll try to think of another angle. 'Cause otherwise you're just doing the same thing again, aren't you, really? And also, that was really hard to do. Lars [Ulrich, METALLICA drummer] said to be that they had to learn 80 songs. He said it [was] insane. He said it was one of the hardest things they've ever done — that week — when they had to learn [all those songs]. And they had guests flying in from all over the world, and they had to rehearse."
Musicthewoodyshow.com

Kirk Hammett Says Kurt Cobain Was 'A Pretty Big Metallica Fan'

While Metallica gears up to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Black Album, there's another iconic rock record turning the big 3-0 this year too: Nirvana's Nevermind. During a recent interview with Classic Rock Magazine (via NME) Kirk Hammett looked back on the release of their seminal album and the impact it had on its successors. He also revealed that Kurt Cobain was "a pretty big Metallica fan," which took him by surprise.
EntertainmentBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JASON NEWSTED: Why I Always Wore METALLICA T-Shirts Onstage During My Time With The Band

In a brand new interview with Knotfest.com's "Talk Toomey" podcast, former METALLICA bassist Jason Newsted was asked why he always wore the band's t-shirts while performing live. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I believed in myself and I believed in my band… I would do whatever I could, what was within my power, to promote and forward our success. I would sacrifice myself in any manner asked; there were no limits. I would do whatever it took, what I could possibly do, in my limited knowledge and experience, to play my role to the best of my ability to make us successful. Flying the colors made me — as [American singer-songwriter] Jason Isbell says — 'black metal t-shirt my shield.' It was. And it always was. And it was the name of my fucking band across the front. And guess what? There is no bigger one. So I pridefully wear this — I fly my colors more pridefully than any Hell's Angel or whatever through all of time."
Musicthebrag.com

Lars Ulrich on Charlie Watts: “People didn’t understand how valuable he was'”

Metallica rocker Lars Ulrich has reflected on the influence of late Rolling Stones legend Charlie Watts, who died on August 24 at the age of 80. A spokesperson for Watts confirmed the news of his passing at the time with a statement that read: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier [Tuesday] surrounded by his family.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy