Considering that Leprous’ phenomenal sixth LP, Pitfalls, came out in October 2019, it might seem like an especially quick turnaround for them to return so soon with Aphelion. Yet, the Norwegian symphonic/art rock quintet have always worked at a brisk and dedicated pace; this was especially true over the last year or so, as the global pandemic afforded them extra time to work on their next studio effort since, you know, they really couldn’t do much else. Fortunately, those challenging yet serendipitous circumstances didn’t hurt the quality of the LP, as Aphelion houses some of their greatest moments, further solidifying them as kings of their craft.