Caribou is back with a brand new single. A housey banger very much in the style of 2020's great album Suddenly, "You Can Do it" is powered by a sample of the title phrase that hits as often as the kick drum, turning into a motivational mantra. The video, directed by Richard Kenworthy of filmmaking collective Shynola, is even more inspiring, featuring dozens of dogs running for the sheer joy of it, with some frisbees, all shot in gorgeous slow motion. It may well brighten your day and you can watch below.