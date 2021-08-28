Atlanta United falls 2-0 to Nashville SC

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (Saturday, August 28, 2021) – Real Monarchs (4-11-4, 16 points) fell 2-0 to Indy Eleven at Michael A. Carroll Stadium. The Real Monarchs began the match on the front foot, attacking the opposing net and earning a five to four advantage over the home side. After settling the match, Indy Eleven found their footing and pushed the Monarchs back onto their heels. On the counter in the 26th minute, Nick Moon sent a low cross into the center of the box toward Manuel Arteaga for the left-footed redirect goal to give Indy Eleven the 1-0 lead. Seconds before the final whistle of the first half, Gordon Wild earned a foul in the box and Arteaga beat Blake Kelly to head into the locker room with the 2-0 lead.
