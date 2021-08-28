Atlanta United falls 2-0 to Nashville SC

GK Brad Guzan 7 - Guzan admitted his mistake on DC United’s goal, but let’s be honest: the strike to score the goal was incredible, and it’s not like Guzan was picking daisies while it happened. When this kind of stuff happens to an outfield player defending a set piece, we easily glance over it. And it’s also easier to look past it when he played as well as he did at all other times during the game — from reaction saves to claiming passes into the box, it was a very good performance from Guzan despite the error.