Atlanta United falls 2-0 to Nashville SC

By Atlanta United Communications
atlutd.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA – Atlanta United lost Saturday afternoon 2-0 to Nashville SC. Saturday’s home match marked head coach Gonzalo Pineda’s first match with the club. The loss snapped Atlanta’s four match win streak. Atlanta opened the match with an early shot for a penalty. George Bello was taken down on the...

www.atlutd.com

#Nashville Sc#Mls Cup#Nashville Sc#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Atlanta United 0#Nsh#Nashville Sc#Major League Soccer#Atlutd
