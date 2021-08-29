Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Lakeview Hit And Run Leaves 3 Injured, 2 In Critical Condition With Head Trauma

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Posted by 
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aBdJb_0bgGBFIs00

By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were in critical condition with head trauma and another taken to the hospital after a man hit them with his car in Lakeview early Sunday morning, police said.

The man was driving a BMW northbound in the 3900 block of North Broadway at about 12:49 a.m. when he struck a man and a woman, both 39, as they were crossing the street westbound on West Irving Park Road, police said. The man then did a U-turn and was heading southbound on North Broadway when he struck a 55-year-old man on a bike who was attempting to help the two people who had been hit.

The driver then hit a fence in the 3800 block of North Broadway and was taken into custody, police said. The 39-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were both taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition for head trauma. The 39-year-old man was taken to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital in good condition with leg pain.

The driver was treated for bruises on his face at Illinois Masonic, and charges are pending against him. Chicago Police Area Three detectives are investigating.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
West Chicago, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Lakeview#Irving Park#Chicago Police#Accident#Illinois Masonic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Brighton, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Victims In Fatal Rollover On I-76 In Brighton Were Heading To Arizona From New York

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Brighton police released new details in a tragic rollover crash on Interstate 76 that killed a man and a woman. Police responded to the interstate between Eagle Boulevard and Bromley Lane at around 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 28. (credit: Brighton Police) Investigators say a total of four people were inside a Chevrolet Silverado; two men and two women. The truck left the roadway and rolled several times, they say. The driver, a woman, and two other passengers were ejected from the truck. The driver and a man died. The other passengers remain in the hospital with serious injuries. Investigators say the group was traveling from New York to Arizona. They believe fatigue and drugs are factors in the crash. The victims’ identities have not been released. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Brighton Police Department at (303) 288-1535.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Rideshare Driver’s Video Shows Woman Being Brutally Beaten, In One Of Many Attacks Involving Groups Of Teens Downtown Lately

CHICAGO (CBS) — Random attacks involving groups of teens have been happening in the downtown area on recent days, and one of them was caught on video by a passing driver. As CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported Tuesday, the woman was seen on video in the middle of the crosswalk at Jackson Boulevard and State Street – and seconds later, she was enduring the brutal attack. A rideshare driver gave us the video. As the driver pulls up to the red light at Jackson and State around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the video shows the woman is being dragged. You can also...
Naperville, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

2 Men Shot, Wounded In Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — Two men were shot and wounded Sunday afternoon in Naperville, police said. At 2:11 p.m., Naperville police were called to the 600 block of Amersale Drive for a call of shots fired, but when they arrived, no one was there. However, police got a call from the victims of the shooting soon afterward, and found them at McCoy and Vaughn drives. Police said the victims and the assailant agreed to meet at the location of the shooting to make some kind of transaction, but further details remain under investigation. The victims’ conditions were not known late Sunday. The gunman, believed to be in his 20s, fled in a dark-colored sedan in an unknown direction. Anyone information is asked to call Naperville police at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigation Division.
Rockford, ILWIFR

16-year-old dead, 18-year-old critically injured in car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 16-year-old boy is dead and an 18-year-old man suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing their cars Thursday night on Broadway. Rockford Police responded to the accident around 6 p.m. asking drivers to avoid the area of Broadway and 24th street. Investigators say a 16-year-old driver died...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Man Killed, Woman Critically Injured When Motorcycle Slams Into Minivan At 95th And Stony Island

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead and a woman was critically wounded Tuesday night when a motorcycle slammed into a minivan at 95th Street and Stony Island Avenue. At 8:20 p.m., a 30-year-old man was headed north on Stony Island Avenue astride his motorcycle with a 26-year-old woman onboard with him, when they hit the passenger side of a Chrysler Pacifica headed south and trying to make a left turn onto 95th Street. The man riding the motorcycle died at the scene. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The silver minivan into which the motorcycle slammed was being driven by a 26-year-old woman. There were two passengers – an 18-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy. None were injured, police said. No tickets were pending in connection with the accident.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

3 People Wounded In West Garfield Park Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were wounded Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in the West Garfield Park community. Police said at 4:05 p.m., the men were standing on the sidewalk in the 4500 block of West Maypole Avenue when a vehicle went by and someone inside shot them all. A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was stabilized. Another man, 27, suffered a graze wound to the head and a gunshot wound to the lower back and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in critical condition. A third, 28, was shot in the hand and was taken to Loretto Hospital in good condition. Crime scene tape was seen stretched across the street as police investigated. No one was in custody late Wednesday afternoon. Area Four detectives were investigating.
Chicago, ILcbslocal.com

Girl, 17, Shot In Face In Broad Daylight In Fernwood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old girl was shot in the face in broad daylight Sunday in the Fernwood neighborhood. At 12:02 p.m., the girl was in front of a home in the 10100 block of South LaSalle Street when someone fired shots from a vehicle. The girl was struck in...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Dan Ryan Limousine Crash Injures 8

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — Eight people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a 15-passenger Hummer limousine on the Dan Ryan Expy. late Saturday night, officials said. Illinois State Police responded to 47th Street to the two-vehicle crash at about 11:46 p.m. Officials said eight people were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Seven others refused medical treatment, fire officials said. At 11:56 p.m. the left lane of Interstate 94 northbound near 47th Street was closed for the investigation, and just after midnight, the northbound express lanes were diverted off to the local lanes for the investigation. All lanes were reopened by 1:12 a.m., according to ISP.
Illinois StatePosted by
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police Sergeant Injured When Suspected Drunken Driver Hits Squad Car On I-57

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (CBS) — An Illinois State Police sergeant was injured early Saturday when a cruiser was hit by a suspected drunken driver on Interstate 57 in the south suburbs. At 12:05 a.m., the state police sergeant was sitting stationary in the squad car on northbound I-57 just north of I-80 with emergency lights activated. The trooper was assisting a motorist on the right shoulder. A blue Chevrolet headed north on the expressway failed to yield to the trooper and veered off the roadway onto the right shoulder, where the front end of the Chevy struck the driver’s side of...
Scott County, IAQuad-Cities Times

LeClaire woman injured in crash identified, still in critical condition

The Scott County Sheriff's Office has identified the LeClaire woman severely injured in a crash Tuesday morning as 43-year-old Megan Marie Wentland. Wentland was reportedly driving south on North Cody Road on Tuesday when a large dump truck carrying concrete from a nearby work site passed going north. A witness driving behind the truck told police a large piece of concrete or rock was stuck between two side-by-side tires on the driver's side of the truck, and when the rock came loose it hit the hood of Wentland's car, bounced through the windshield and hit Wentland in the head, according to a crash report released by the sheriff's office.
Illinois StatePosted by
CBS Chicago

Man Dies A Day After Shooting On Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Evanston man has died after he and another man were shot on the Eisenhower Expressway earlier this week. Illinois State Police said, around 2:20 p.m. Monday, 25-year-old Ralph Banks and a 28-year-old man were heading east on the Eisenhower near California Avenue, when both of them were shot. Banks, who was the passenger in the car, was shot in the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he died one day later, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The 25-year-old man who was driving was wounded, but his injuries were not...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Man Dead After Englewood Shooting

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in Englewood late Friday night, police said. A 27-year-old man was driving in the 900 block of West 59th Street at about 11:55 p.m. when an unknown person inside a black sedan pulled alongside him and shot him multiple times, authorities said. The victim crashed his car into two empty parked cars and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Crash near 20th & Auer, 1 dead, 3 critical: police

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened near 20th and Auer shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 28. The driver of a vehicle lost control and struck a tree. Two occupants were ejected from the vehicle. One occupant of the vehicle, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy, sustained fatal injuries. There were three other occupants between the ages of 15 and 17 in the vehicle who were all taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

NYC driver dies after striking truck with chicken coops, cops say

A Brooklyn driver died after he blew a red light and crashed into a truck carrying what appeared to be empty chicken coops early Tuesday, cops said. Jahir Moody, 21, was behind the wheel of a Kia Forte north on Hicks Street around 2:40 a.m. when he ran the light, causing him to strike the commercial truck heading west on Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn Heights, cops said.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Driver Dies After Losing Control Of Vehicle, Crashing Into Light Pole On Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS)– A driver died after a crash on South Lake Shore Drive overnight. Police said the 29-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle, in the 3600 block of Lake Shore Drive, near Oakwood Boulevard. The vehicle jumped the curb and then slammed into a light pole around 12:15 a.m. The driver died at the scene. Another man, 27 years old, in the car suffered minor injuries and is expected to recover.
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Police: Alcohol Involved In Violent Crash That Killed Three On Sunset Drive In Kendall

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New surveillance video shows a fiery car crash in Southwest Miami-Dade that claimed the lives of three people. Miami-Dade police said alcohol was a factor in this tragedy. The video obtained from a business next to the site on Sunset Drive at Southwest 92nd Avenue shows the impact in darkness just before 6 a.m. as the victim’s vehicle is making a turn on Southwest 92nd Avenue and is t-boned. A surveillance camera outside CMS Diagnostic Services captured the crash. Neighbor Alejandro Martinez told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “I heard like a bang. You know an explosion, a high type of impact.” He said...
South Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Police Say Driver Who Killed 3 People Was Drunk & Reached Speeds Of 120 MPH

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cross and a candle now sit at a bus stop near the intersection of Sunset Drive and SW 92 Avenue, where three people lost their lives Tuesday. According to the Miami-Dade PD scanner, the driver of the white Range Rover reached speeds of 120 mph on the Palmetto. A South Miami officer tried to pull over the driver, as he took the exit to Sunset Drive. The driver, however, kept going. Around 6:00 a.m., he sped through the intersection and t-boned a car, which was turning onto SW 92 Avenue. The car that was t-boned. (CBS4) There were three people in...
Mountain Grove, MOozarkradionews.com

Thursday Head-On Collision leaves Two Men in Serious Condition

Mountain Grove, MO – Two men were sent to the hospital following a head-on collision Thursday afternoon. The accident occurred at 2 p.m. Sept. 2, one mile north of Dunn on Highway MM in Texas County. A 2015 Ford F150 driven by Paul Davis, 60 of Mountain Grove, crossed the centerline and struck a 1996 International 4700 Rollback Wrecker driven by Benjamin Gastineau, 82 of Seymour. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy