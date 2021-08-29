Lakeview Hit And Run Leaves 3 Injured, 2 In Critical Condition With Head Trauma

By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were in critical condition with head trauma and another taken to the hospital after a man hit them with his car in Lakeview early Sunday morning, police said.

The man was driving a BMW northbound in the 3900 block of North Broadway at about 12:49 a.m. when he struck a man and a woman, both 39, as they were crossing the street westbound on West Irving Park Road, police said. The man then did a U-turn and was heading southbound on North Broadway when he struck a 55-year-old man on a bike who was attempting to help the two people who had been hit.

The driver then hit a fence in the 3800 block of North Broadway and was taken into custody, police said. The 39-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were both taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition for head trauma. The 39-year-old man was taken to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital in good condition with leg pain.

The driver was treated for bruises on his face at Illinois Masonic, and charges are pending against him. Chicago Police Area Three detectives are investigating.