Borussia Dortmund have received another big injury blow, with Emre Can ruled out for several weeks after suffering a muscle injury in training. Borussia Dortmund’s injury troubles are showing no signs of coming to an end. According to Kicker, Emre Can has suffered yet another injury and now faces several weeks out on the sidelines. Marco Rose confirmed ahead of Friday’s game against Hoffenheim that Can had suffered a muscle injury in training, and it would rule him out for a few days. But now it appears that the injury is more serious than initially expected.