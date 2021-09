Tottenham and Aston Villa are embroiled in a new club-versus-country row as their Argentine players risk missing out on the next two Premier League fixtures. Sky Sports News has been told that the two clubs only allowed Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez (Villa) and Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso (Spurs) to go on international duty on the understanding they would be released by Argentina immediately after Sunday's big World Cup qualifier against Brazil.