Baton Rouge, LA

Ida makes landfall, Baton Rouge area impacts imminent

By WBRZ Weather Team
wbrz.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW: As of 9pm, Hurricane Ida was moving northward into the I-10/12 corridor--the heart of the WBRZ Viewing area. The Baton Rouge Metro Area, especially locations east of the city, will experience major impacts through Monday morning. In particular, eastern Ascension, southern Livingston and southern Tangipahoa Parish will likely experience hurricane force winds, flash flooding and storm surge flooding. You need to be where you intend to ride out this storm, now. DO NOT drive after nightfall. For current tropical weather conditions, the latest forecast models and the official forecasts (as seen below), visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

