No, you will not read about this in the news because it is a metaphor. Israel is like the house in which one chair hosts a termite or two. Left unfumigated, the termites multiply and attack more chairs and tables until serious damage, perhaps irreparable, has been done to the furniture in your house. If the house has a wooden frame, then the entire house becomes unsafe. Alternatively, I could also have written that Israel is like the frog put into the pot on the stove, not noticing as the water temperature rises until it is too late to jump out.