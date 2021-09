Lionel Messi made his highly anticipated Paris St Germain debut from the bench as the Ligue 1 club recorded a routine 2-0 win at Reims on Sunday.Entering the field for the first time in the unfamiliar dark blue of PSG Messi’s arrival and first touch were greeted with enthusiastic cheers from the 6,000 travelling fans.The six-time Ballon d’Or winner signed a two-year deal in the French capital on August 10 after ending a 21-year spell at Barcelona, but he had not played since winning the Copa America with Argentina on July 11.📸 The first step for Leo Messi in...