Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carthage, TX

'Footprints in the Sand' author's story told at Carthage monument

By Stella Wieser swieser@panolawatchman.com
Marshall News Messenger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story of Mary Stevenson, the author of “Footprints in the Sand,” was told recently at the Footprints in the Sand monument in Carthage. Stevenson’s dear friend Kathy Bee, a singer from California, came and told the story of how she met Stevenson and how she advocated for her to be recognized as the author of the poem which had been marked for so long as “author unknown.” She sung several songs interspersed with the story, including ones inspired by the poem. She was also presented with a key to the city by Carthage Mayor Lin Joffrion.

www.marshallnewsmessenger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carthage, TX
Local
Texas Government
Carthage, TX
Government
City
Saratoga, TX
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Footprints#Roofs#Monument
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono in LDP leadership race - media

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga intends to back the popular minister in charge of Japan's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race later this month, broadcaster Nippon New Network reported on Saturday. The report comes after Suga's surprise announcement...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy