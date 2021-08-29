'Footprints in the Sand' author's story told at Carthage monument

The story of Mary Stevenson, the author of “Footprints in the Sand,” was told recently at the Footprints in the Sand monument in Carthage. Stevenson’s dear friend Kathy Bee, a singer from California, came and told the story of how she met Stevenson and how she advocated for her to be recognized as the author of the poem which had been marked for so long as “author unknown.” She sung several songs interspersed with the story, including ones inspired by the poem. She was also presented with a key to the city by Carthage Mayor Lin Joffrion.