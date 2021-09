Formula 1's least corporate driver has announced his retirement from the sport. This is it, as Kimi Räikkönen puts it. The Iceman, who turns 42 next month, has announced he will finally retire from Formula 1 at the end of this season. In truth, he’s made the decision before it was taken for him, but like everything with Räikkönen, the message to the world was made on his own terms, via social media – and even with a hint of sentiment (which is less in character).