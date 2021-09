Gastrointestinal (GI) stasis is the stoppage or slowing of digested food (ingesta) in the intestines. GI stasis is not a disease but is a common symptom of many diseases in rabbits. Perhaps one of the most common causes of stasis is dental disease. It is very important for rabbits to be examined by a veterinarian at least once a year. As rabbits age, or if they have ever had dental disease in the past, it is possible that your vet will advise that your rabbit’s teeth be examined more frequently. There are many types of dental disease, from the growth of relatively minor molar points, abscesses, to overgrown incisors causing misalignment during chewing.