STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- At the northwest corner of Arthur Kill Road and Richmond Avenue in Greenridge stood a very popular amusement/restaurant establishment known as Al Deppe’s. I remember playing many skeeball games there. It was driven out of business in the late 1960s when the proposed Richmond Parkway took over the property to extend the Richmond Parkway. However, due to strong opposition from environmentalists, the parkway section that would have passed over Deppe’s location was never built. Only the area south and west of this corner was built. The Richmond Parkway opened in the autumn of 1972, running along the formerly named Drumgoole Boulevard.