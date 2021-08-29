Cancel
Expanded tax credit is reducing child hunger – but it can do much more

By the East Texas Food Bank
Marshall News Messenger
 5 days ago

Last week, Congress voted to proceed on a transformative bill that would, among other things, keep a potent new weapon in the fight against child hunger. The expanded Child Tax Credit, which East Texas families first began receiving in July, helps offset the growing cost of raising kids. The program has already proven its worth as an investment in a healthier future. In just two months, food insecurity rates for Texas families with children have fallen 27 percent statewide. Texans who received the credit report that food is their most common purchase.

