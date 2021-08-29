OUR OPINION: New school year starts with lots of questions

WINCHESTER — Overall, Winchester Public Schools had a smooth transition to full-time, in-person learning as the 2021-22 school year began on Thursday. Thursday marked the first time in about 17 months that the division returned to a normal school day, with students back in classrooms. According to WPS officials, 4,258 students were enrolled, 86 more than the first day of school last year. During the previous school year, 30% of the division’s students opted to learn virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while the rest participated in a mix of in-person and online learning called hybrid learning. By the end of the 2020-21 school year, hybrid students were attending in-person classes four days a week. This year, only six students have been approved to take classes online through a program called Virtual Virginia, and they needed a medical exemption to do so, said WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum.