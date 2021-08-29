One more stormy Suncoast afternoon, and a major Louisiana Hurricane!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ida moves into the northern Gulf of Mexico today and strengthens into a major Category 4 hurricane today, still heading toward the Louisiana coast for landfall late Sunday. Our weather is more typical for an August day, with a 60% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. But our rain chances are lower to start the week. Saturday’s storms gave us 0.21″ at SRQ Airport, 0.04″ in Bradenton, 0.92″ in Venice and 0.48″ in North Port. Rip currents are likely at the beaches with 3 to 6 foot waves, and lightning risk will be high for the afternoon.