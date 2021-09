Outspoken Tesla CEO, stock market influence, and modern-day mad scientist Elon Musk is continuing his attempt to turn the near future into that of a science fiction novel. With self-driving cars and spaceships already under his belt, Musk is now looking to add more futuristic possibilities to his itinerary. This week, the Tesla CEO debuted a prototype model of the Tesla Bot -- a robot powered by artificial intelligence with human capabilities. His hope is that the Tesla Bot will have profound effects on the economy by replacing the most laborious and dangerous human tasks and jobs. Keep in mind, this is the same man who called artificial intelligence the world's "biggest existential threat."