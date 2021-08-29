Cancel
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could still start vs. Chiefs if he comes back strong this week: Browns Insider

By Mary Kay Cabot, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns second-round pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was on a fast track to start at weak side linebacker in Kansas City when he had a freak weightlifting accident Tuesday that resulted in stitches in his forehead. The minor accident cost him the entire practice week and Sunday night’s game...

