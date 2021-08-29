Cancel
Cell Phones

Facebook, more than mere dominance

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Adopting the stance of try, try again, the Federal Trade Commission is going after Facebook as a monopoly that illegally smothers competition. Despite an earlier court ruling to the contrary, the FTC has filed litigation echoing arguments that have been heard before: Facebook is in violation of federal anti-trust rules.

#Social Networking#Big Tech#American
InternetPosted by
The Independent

Facebook says deleting account of slain soldier’s mother who criticised Joe Biden was a mistake

The mother of Kabul blast victim Kareem Nikoui has been unbanned from Instagram after the company said it had removed her account by accident.Shana Chappell said her account was deleted after posting a tribute to her son followed by criticism of Joe Biden to Facebook, which owns Instagram.In a statement to The Independent, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed the removal of her account but said it was a mistake.“We express our deepest condolences to Ms Chappell and her family. Her tribute to her heroic son does not violate any of our policies,” the statement said.“While the post was not removed,...
Internettheohiostar.com

Mother of Slain Marine Suspended from Facebook, Instagram After Criticizing Joe Biden

The mother of a U.S. Marine who died during the ISIS-affiliated attack on Kabul’s airport has been suspended from Facebook and its subsidiary, Instagram. “Shana Chappell, mother of Marine Kareem Nikoui who was killed in Kabul, had her FB and Instagram accounts suspended for posts she made about her son and her feelings about the President and Vice President,” Lynn Afendoulis, former Michigan State Representative, said on Facebook. “This is horrifying. Her son GAVE HIS LIFE FOR OUR COUNTRY. She can say what she wants. Her FB account is back up. For now. God be with her.”
InternetPosted by
Panhandle Post

FTC: Facebook's 'buy or bury' scheme maintained monopoly

Today, the Federal Trade Commission filed an amended complaint against Facebook in the agency’s ongoing federal antitrust case. The complaint alleges that after repeated failed attempts to develop innovative mobile features for its network, Facebook instead resorted to an illegal buy-or-bury scheme to maintain its dominance. It unlawfully acquired innovative competitors with popular mobile features that succeeded where Facebook’s own offerings fell flat or fell apart. And to further moat its monopoly, Facebook lured app developers to the platform, surveilled them for signs of success, and then buried them when they became competitive threats. Lacking serious competition, Facebook has been able to hone a surveillance-based advertising model and impose ever-increasing burdens on its users.
InternetInc.com

Facebook's Metaverse Dream Is a Conference Room? It Sounds More Like a Nightmare

Thursday morning, Facebook rolled out the first real-world piece of Mark Zuckerberg's dream of turning the company into a pillar of the metaverse. Known as Horizon Workrooms, it's an interactive virtual reality tool for meetings. Basically, that means is that you can now attend a meeting by way of an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset, and you appear in a shared space as an avatar character, along with all of your co-workers.
Internetmediapost.com

Facebook Squelched An Earlier, More Negative, Content Report

Last week, Facebook made an event of releasing what it called its first quarterly “Widely Viewed Content Report,” stressing that “transparency is an important part of everything we do.”. That report, covering the second quarter, showed harmless interactions among friends and groups about “pets, cooking, family and relatable viral content”...
Technologycryptonews.com

Facebook Eyes NFT Market, Warns of Chinese E-Pay Dominance

Facebook could be set to take the plunge into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – and has also claimed that America is losing the “digital payments” race to China. Facebook’s David Marcus, the head of the social media giant’s blockchain operations and the architect of its Diem stablecoin plans, claimed that the firm was is in a “good position” to “get involved” in the NFT space. The company is “definitely looking at the number of ways” to enter the sector, Marcus told Bloomberg.
snntv.com

How to Get More Likes on Facebook Page: 11 Powerful Tactics That Works

Originally Posted On: How to Get More Likes on Facebook Page: 11 Powerful Tactics That Works (famoid.com) The number one question every social media marketer, entrepreneur, and solopreneur asks themselves is:. “How do I get more likes?”. And when the social media platform is Facebook, they tend to ask this...
InternetCNET

Facebook Messenger adds more features, continues focus on encryption

Facebook has been moving forward with plans to integrate messaging on Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, but those efforts are still far from over. Facebook Messenger users can already reach people through Instagram direct message and vice versa without downloading a new app. The company also wants to make cross-app communication between Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, an encrypted messaging app, possible. That work, though, involves encrypting messages on Facebook Messenger by default so that only the participants of a conversation can view a chat.
InternetBusiness Insider

A Facebook user spent more than $400 on an Oculus VR headset and Portal tablet to get her account back after it got mistakenly deleted when she set up a QAnon support group

Facebook user Rachel Sines spent $400 on a headset and tablet to try and retrieve her account. Facebook deleted her account after she made a group for people whose loved ones joined QAnon. The company told Insider that it "incorrectly disabled" Sines' account. See more stories on Insider's business page.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Google, Facebook, Microsoft Account for More Than 15% of Total EU Lobbying

More than 600 companies, groups and associations spend 97 million euros ($114 million) each year lobbying the European Union regarding online economy regulations, according to Reuters. Of those lobbying efforts, three companies — Google, Facebook and Microsoft — account for approximately 17 percent, or 16.5 million euros, of the total spent annually, the news outlet reported.
Internetsiliconangle.com

WhatsApp fined $267M for breaching GDPR privacy rules

Ireland’s privacy regulator today issued a fine of 225 million euros, or about $267 million, to Facebook Inc.’s WhatsApp unit for failing to provide users with sufficient information on how it collects and processes their data. Officials have also ordered WhatsApp to take steps to more transparently disclose its data...
Internetmaketecheasier.com

How to Deactivate Your Facebook Account or Delete It for Good

Are you done with Facebook and want to delete your account? Wait a minute! You can deactivate it instead. But what’s the difference between deactivating and deleting? Find the answer here. You will also learn how to deactivate or delete your Facebook account. Deleting Your Facebook Account vs. Deactivation: What...
InternetZDNet

Quick, easy (and free) way to make Facebook more bearable

Facebook is one of those thing that I have a love/hate relationship with. I find it a great way to keep in touch with people, but it can quickly turn into a hellstew at any moment. And it's not just the ads. It's the spam, the prompts for games and...
Behind Viral VideosAdWeek

How to Sell More on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok

It’s safe to say social commerce is having a moment. But the platforms and consumer preferences are constantly evolving, and it can be hard to know how sustainable your current programs are and what success will look like in the near future. A new guide from Productsup, “Navigate Social Commerce...
Technologycrossroadstoday.com

FTC orders company to quit surveillance app business

BOSTON (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission has for the first time banned a company that makes so-called stalkerware — software used to surreptitiously track a cellphone user’s activities and location — from continuing in the surveillance app business. Wednesday’s action applies to the marketer of SpyFone, Puerto Rico-based Support...

