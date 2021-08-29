Hurricane Ida winds up to 150mph
The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Ida keeps getting stronger in the Gulf of Mexico. "Reports from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 150 mph (240 km/h) with higher gusts," the NHC advised. "Ida is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some additional strengthening is forecast, and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it makes landfall along the Louisiana coast this afternoon."www.audacy.com
