Marv Levy, Dick Vermeil followed ‘special’ path up NFL coaching ladder to Super Bowl trips

Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past Tuesday, members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee nominated 15-year NFL head coach Dick Vermeil as the Coach Finalist for the Class of 2022. Vermeil won 120 regular-season games during his career and led both the Philadelphia Eagles (1980) and St. Louis Rams (1999) to Super Bowl appearances. It was his “Greatest Show on Turf” Rams team that won the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy with a 23-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV.

