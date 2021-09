September 1, 2021 — The following is a letter from the board members of the Sweetwater County District Board of Health to the community. Sweetwater County is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and our schools have numerous positive students. This is very concerning to us, Board Members of the Sweetwater County District Board of Health, as our Mission Statement says, “to promote and protect the health and living conditions of the citizens of Sweetwater County”. The Sweetwater County District Board of Health members support the following recommendations: