Many of the features on the most recent generation of excavators enable semi-automatic operation of critical functions. This increases operator efficiency and productivity. “Grade control is quickly moving into the construction industry like a hurricane,” says Adam Woods, manager of innovation and technology integration, LBX. “Link-Belt recognizes this and has developed an integrated grading solution powered by Trimble Earthworks, called Link-Belt Precision Grade. The system works in unison and is seamlessly integrated into our proprietary hydraulic system, which is called Spool Stroke Control.