The Chicago Fire lost a game where they deserved better at a time when they can’t afford to lose games like this. There were handfuls of good play from all the usual suspects, and that’s where we’re going to go with this game’s man of the match. Because of his all-around good performence creating dangerous chances, as well as he contributions on defense, which he is not known for, Luka Stojanovic is this week’s Man of the Match.