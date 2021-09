On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams speak with Rick Burton, sports management professor at Syracuse University, about the upcoming college football season, which kicks off in earnest this week. The season comes with COVID-19 lingering in the background, new NIL rights for athletes, potential playoff expansion, and a looming NCAA restructuring that will likely give more power to rich conferences like the SEC and Big 10. Texas and Oklahoma’s move from the Big 12 to the SEC has also created a nonstop stream of realignment and alliance rumors. Burton discusses what’s actually changing, and what isn’t. That...