TORONTO -- The Robbie Ray Show aired its best episode of the season on Friday night in Toronto, but two worn-out narratives ruined the ending yet again. The 4-1 loss to the Tigers at Rogers Centre is one of the worst of the season for the Blue Jays, who had a half-dozen opportunities to win before Detroit pulled away in the 10th. With two runners on and no outs in both the eighth and ninth, the Blue Jays failed to cash in and the bullpen eventually crumbled. You’ve read those stories before.