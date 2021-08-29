Cancel
After being 1 win shy of a playoff berth for 3 seasons, Cleburne hopes to break through in '21

By A.J. Crisp, Cleburne Times-Review, Texas
Marietta Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Aug. 28—Editor's note: This season preview article is published in the 2021 Johnson County GRIDIRON Guide. In each of the past three seasons, the Cleburne Yellow Jackets have come up one win shy of reaching the postseason. Coming off their third consecutive five-win season, Cleburne Coach Casey Walraven hopes all of the mental preparation the past five years has the Jackets ready to take the next step and perform when the pressure is on.

