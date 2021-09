Beckville ISD school board members reviewed their $7,869,644 proposed budget during their budget workshop Monday evening. The board will hold a public hearing Monday, Aug. 30 at 5:30 p.m. on the 2021-22 proposed budget and proposed tax rates. The proposed tax rate is 0.833 per $100 valuation, down from last year’s 0.9664. The district has no debt, so its interest and sinking side of the tax rate is zero.