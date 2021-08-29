Cancel
Giants get good news on Kris Bryant MRI results: He'll be good to go

By John Shea, San Francisco Chronicle
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Aug. 29—ATLANTA — And the Giants' organization exhaled. A day after Kris Bryant was pulled from Friday night's series opener with tightness in his right side, the Giants received his MRI results, which showed no serious damage. The team's biggest acquisition at the trade deadline, the marquee middle-of-the-order hitter and...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

MLBMarin Independent Journal

SF Giants’ Kris Bryant returns to lineup for series opener against Brewers; Tommy La Stella scratched

SAN FRANCISCO — Kris Bryant returned to the lineup for the San Francisco Giants’ series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. Bryant left Friday’s game against the Atlanta Braves with right side tightness. An MRI taken on Saturday came back clean. Bryant bats fifth against Brewers’ right-handed starter Corbin Burnes. Bryant is batting .111, 1-for-9 with three strikeouts against Burnes for his career.
MLBgiants365.com

Kris Bryant seems cool

Hello and happy Saturday. I don't know about you, but I'm pretty happy about the whole Kris Bryant on the San Francisco Giants thing. I was happy when it first happened, and I'm even happier now that he's mashing dingers and playing all over the infield and making baseball look beautiful.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Kris Bryant: Adds steal Sunday

Bryant went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 2-1 win over Oakland. The utility man has recorded three of his seven stolen bases this year since he joined the Giants at the trade deadline. Bryant worked the back-end of a double steal with Brandon Crawford in the ninth inning Sunday. Bryant remains a solid contributor with a .268/.353/.504 slash line, 22 home runs, 61 RBI and 69 runs scored through 453 plate appearances, and he's slashed a similar .274/.329/.507 through 20 games with his new team.
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Tuesday BP: Kris Bryant feels right at home with the Giants

Kris Bryant recently spoke with Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area about his experience at the trade deadline and what things have been like with the Giants thus far. Obviously, it helps with clubhouse morale when you’re on a team in a heated playoff race, that wins more than it loses.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants' Kevin Gausman, Kris Bryant dealing with injuries

Kevin Gausman has had hip discomfort since an incident way back on April 24, per John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle. He tweaked it during a play at first base on Friday night, but managed to stay in the game and work through it. The Giants ace should continue to take his turns in the rotation.
BaseballCBS Sports

Giants' Kris Bryant: Available off bench

Bryant (side) will be available off the bench Saturday after his MRI came back clean, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Bryant will spend at least one day on the bench after exiting Friday's contest with side tightness, but he's evidently avoided serious injury. He could return to the lineup as soon as Sunday.
MLBSportsGrid

Kris Bryant out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Giants

Kris Bryant is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Giants, BaseballPress.com reports. Bryant had to leave the game early due to a side injury and will also miss the game Saturday as a result. It’s unknown if Bryant will be available off the bench or play in the series finale Sunday.
MLBNBC Bay Area

Kris Bryant Left Giants-Braves Game With Right Side Tightness

Bryant left Giants-Braves game with right side tightness originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. When the Giants went back on the field to play defense in the bottom of the first inning after a 35-minute rain delay at Truist Park in Atlanta on Friday night, Kris Bryant didn't return to his position at third base.
MLBPress Democrat

Kris Bryant, Darin Ruf lead Giants past Mets 3-2 for 3-game sweep

NEW YORK — Kris Bryant launched an early two-run homer, pinch-hitter Darin Ruf broke an eighth-inning tie with an RBI single and the San Francisco Giants beat the plummeting New York Mets 3-2 on Thursday night for a three-game sweep. Pete Alonso clocked a two-run drive off the restaurant windows...
MLBnumberfire.com

Kris Bryant batting fifth in Giants' Monday matchup against Brewers

San Francisco Giants third baseman / outfielder Kris Bryant is starting in Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Bryant will man third base after Wilmer Flores was left out of Monday night's lineup. In a matchup against right-hander Corbin Burnes, our models project Bryant to score 9.2 FanDuel points at...
MLBSportsGrid

Brandon Belt and Kris Bryant Expected to Return to Giants Lineup Over Coming Days

The San Francisco Giants lead atop the NL West is down to 2.5 games, but they will be getting a pair of veteran bats back in the lineup over the next couple of days. Brandon Beltis on track to return on Sunday, four days after being placed on the bereavement list, while Kris Bryant should be back on Sunday or Monday. Bryant left the Giants’ game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday with right-side tightness.
NBASanta Cruz Sentinel

Watch: Klay Thompson praises Giants’ Kris Bryant from his boat

Klay Thompson posted another entertaining live Instagram post from his boat: This time, he gave props to San Francisco Giants star third baseman Kris Bryant. “I love the Kris Bryant acquisition. He’s a great player,” Klay says while cruising San Francisco Bay near Oracle Park. Thompson says Bryant reminds him...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Has Brutally Honest Comment On A-Rod

A former Major League Baseball pitcher had some blunt comments on the state of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcasts. Brandon McCarthy, who pitched in the majors from 2005-18, weighed in on ESPN’s broadcast, which features Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez. The former MLB pitcher is very much not a fan...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Shohei Ohtani offers classy response to Jack Morris

Shohei Ohtani offered an incredibly classy response to the Jack Morris situation. Ohtani’s Los Angeles Angels began a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. During Tuesday’s game, Ohtani was coming to the plate with a runner on second and two outs. Morris, who is an analyst on TV for Tigers games, was asked how he would approach Ohtani.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."

