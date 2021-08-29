Hurricane Local Statement issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ashley; Chicot This product covers Central Mississippi, Northeast Louisiana, and extreme Southeast Arkansas **Major Hurricane Ida nearing landfall along the Louisiana Coast this morning** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Adams, Attala, Catahoula, Claiborne, Clarke, Concordia, Copiah, Covington, East Carroll, Forrest, Franklin LA, Franklin MS, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence, Leake, Lincoln, Madison LA, Madison MS, Marion, Morehouse, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin, Richland, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Smith, Tensas, Warren, Washington, West Carroll, and Yazoo * STORM INFORMATION: - About 180 miles south-southwest of Hattiesburg MS or about 240 miles south of Jackson MS - 28.8N 90.0W - Storm Intensity 150 mph - Movement Northwest or 320 degrees at 13 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Ida, currently located just offshore of the northern Gulf of Mexico and the Louisiana coast, will make landfall as a dangerous major category 4 hurricane by midday. The area will be impacted by high winds, heavy rainfall, and possible tornadoes, tonight through Tuesday. While some of the initial rainbands moving in may produce tropical storm force wind gusts this morning, more widespread storm impacts will start along and south of the Highway 84 corridor early this evening, spreading northward overnight and through Monday. The storm is expected to move northward and slow down before turning more north-northeast, resulting in the potential for prolonged heavy rain and increased flash flooding potential across the region. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Protect against dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across central Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Potential impacts in this area include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. Also, protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across remainder of south and central Mississippi, southeast Arkansas, and northeast Louisiana. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across central Mississippi, northeast Louisiana, and extreme southeast Arkansas. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible limited to significant impacts across southeast Arkansas and the remainder of northeast Louisiana and central to western Mississippi. * TORNADOES: Protect against a dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts across extreme southeast Mississippi. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across central Mississippi, northeast Louisiana, and extreme southeast Arkansas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm. Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in which you are staying and the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Jackson MS around 4 PM CDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.