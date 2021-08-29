Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 256GB $200 cheaper today at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the most premium handset in the S21 series, and it’s currently the best Samsung flagship phone you can buy right now. What’s even better is that the S21 Ultra(256GB) is now $200 cheaper today. You can now buy it at a price point of $1,050, down from $1,250. So if you do the math, the 256GB Galaxy S21 Ultra is now $200 cheaper. You can check some of the key features of the premium most Galaxy S21 phone below.mspoweruser.com
