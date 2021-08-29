Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The best last-minute holidays to book for September escapes

By Emma Beaumont,
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll set for a September staycation? It’s not too late to book. Here is our selection of the best last-minute options... Devon’s dreamy cream-coloured country house hotel, Lympstone Manor, is a tempting early autumn proposition. This September, the hotel will be offering tours of its young vineyard, which is producing English sparkling wine using traditional champagne methods. After the tour, guests will enjoy a glass of Nyetimber (the hotel’s own cuvée won’t be ready for another couple of years) before a four-course lunch in Michael Caines’ Michelin-starred restaurant, which looks out over the Exe Estuary. Bed down in the main house or book one of the five new shepherd’s huts in the grounds, which have outdoor baths or wood-fired hot tubs.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Caines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Beaches#Manhattan#Interior Design Magazine#Glass#Shoreditch#Mondrian#Spanish#Bibo#Cleveland Way#Kiphideaways Com Forest#Exodus Travel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Seafood
Related
LifestyleThe Guardian

Surge in Britons booking ahead for UK holidays in 2022

It is a conundrum that British tourist boards have struggled for decades to solve: how do you persuade holidaymakers to swap sangria in Spain for Blackpool rock?. This year, record numbers of Britons opted for domestic holidays amid pandemic-induced clampdowns on foreign travel. Now, despite this August’s temperamental weather, many appear to be planning a holiday in the UK again next summer.
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Holiday for book lovers

A new location for Norfolk Rescue Mission’s annual book sale didn’t deter book lovers in search of bargains on the opening day of the four-day event. Doors opened at 5 p.m. Thursday as a line of well over 100 people snaked outside of The Stables at 1909 Vicki Lane in Norfolk. Organizers said the turnout far exceeded their expectations for the opening day.
Worldmoneyweek.com

Four of the best boating holidays

The Kornati archipelago, off Croatia’s northern Dalmatian coast, is a “strange bleached world of scattered islets and reefs… considered Europe’s last wilderness”, says Timothy O’Grady in Condé Nast Traveller. “I set out to glide around them on the Satori, a 136ft schooner that can be chartered for a few days or longer.”
WorldTelegraph

20 last-minute bank holiday ideas that you can get to in under five hours

Friends, charge your glasses and raise a toast to St Lubbock. A century and a half ago, Sir John Lubbock authored the Bank Holidays Bill 1871 that gifted to the nation the three-day weekend, with the holidays nicknamed “St Lubbock’s Days” in his honour. This year also marks the half-century of the late-August bank holiday; originally scheduled for the start of that month, in 1971 the date was shifted to its current slot in England, Wales and Northern Ireland (Scotland has St Andrew’s Day in November instead).
Beauty & Fashionglamourmagazine.co.uk

Here are some last minute, discounted (and v. Instagrammable) holidays to book - summer isn't cancelled!

#HotGirlSummer is still attainable. Cheese and Sauvignon Blanc lover, fashion enthusiast, Real Housewives obsessed and really rather tall. I won’t lie, summer feels like it’s ended before it even had time to start. We all had such high hopes of #HotGirlSummer with frolics to far-flung (hot-weathered) locations and endless bottomless brunches. While the latter may have come true for a lot of us, god bless Britain’s love for a daytime drink, travel has still had its limitations. I can’t blame you if you’re feeling down in the dumps about it all, because quite frankly so am I.
Texas StatePosted by
Vice

The Best Last-Minute Labor Day Rentals, ‘Cause Baby Needs a Brain Break

Hiiiii. We know, we know. This summer didn’t exactly go as planned [twerk-cries in Delta] and even though we were lucky enough to squeeze in some much-needed, vaccinated galavanting in June (were we ever so young?), now we’re here: Edging towards fall, future uncertain, still in need of some R&R and a bathtub full of White Claw. Summer is in its final yawn, but we’re not ready to hang up our favorite beach towels just yet.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

These 5 Last-Minute Schitt's Creek Couples Costumes Are Simply The Best

Scrambling to find a couples costume for Halloween? Have no fear — Schitt's Creek is here. With so many iconic looks throughout the six seasons, putting together a last-minute Schitt's Creek Halloween couples costume is easier than you may think. You may even be able to find potential costumes for Schitt's Creek characters in your closet (though you probably don't have a wig collection quite as extensive as Moira Rose's). If you and your boo still don't have any ideas for Oct. 31, then one of these easy Schitt's Creek looks may be simply the best option for you two.
Charleston, ILeastcentralreporter.com

Fall Book Sale on September 15

Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Booth Library will host its Fall Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15 outside the south entrance of the library. Event Date:. 9/15/2021. Event Time:. 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM Central. Location:. Book Library, under the clock...
New York City, NYPosted by
Secret NYC

10 Best Last-Minute Day Trips From NYC For Labor Day Weekend

It’s the (unofficial) last weekend of summer! How are you spending it?. Labor Day Weekend signifies the end of summer to most New Yorkers (even though the technical end of the season isn’t until September 20, but who’s counting), and most want to end it with a bang! And what better way to make the most of your three-day weekend than with a quick day trip?
TravelINFORUM

Prime locations for a last-minute family getaway

(Tribune News Service) -- It’s never too late to plan a last-minute family getaway. Here are five ideas to consider:. 1. Sample sports at Sand Valley Resort, Rome, Wisconsin. Set among tumbling prehistoric sand dunes, Sand Valley Resort is a year-round retreat offering an expansive menu of outdoor adventures paired with farm-to-table culinary experiences. Three distinct award-winning golf courses serve as the centerpiece of the resort, including a family-friendly 17-hole, par-3 Coore & Crenshaw design. Additional outdoor activities include hiking, fat-tire biking, bocce ball, bird watching, fishing, yoga, tennis on grass courts and star-gazing. Once the temperatures drop, plan for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, ice fishing, ice skating and sledding. Get cozy in luxurious (and dog-friendly) cottages complete with full kitchens and a screened porch or check in to guestrooms at the Lodge where you’ll be just steps from the first tee at Mammoth Dunes.
Michigan StateWOOD

Tips for last-minute summer fun in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The holiday weekend is here and if you’re looking for some fun things to do with the whole family, the West Michigan Tourist Association has some great ideas. As temperatures are cooling down, pumpkins and apple cider are starting to pop up everywhere. Find seasonal...
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Should You Book That Last Minute Disney World Trip in 2021?

Can we let you in on a little secret? Sometimes we dream about driving away and just ~escaping~ for a bit. Do you relate?. Maybe you’re thinking about escaping over to — oh, I dunno — Disney World, perhaps? No judging here. We love that place (did our name give it away? 😂). Gives us something to write about on a daily basis. But before you make the trek out to the Most Magical Place on Earth, let’s play a rousing game of Red Light, Green Light.
Lifestyledwell.com

8 Vacation Rentals in the World’s Best Wine Regions

Each bottle of wine tells a story with its particular aroma and taste. These characteristics vary throughout wine regions, making each destination worthy of a visit. Ernest Hemingway once wrote, "Wine is one of the most civilized things in the world and one of the most natural things of the world that has been brought to the greatest perfection, and it offers a greater range for enjoyment and appreciation than, possibly, any other purely sensory thing." Because we agree with, Mr. Hemingway, we’ve rounded up some exquisite rental homes in the most beautiful wine regions around the world.
Montana StatePosted by
Cat Country 102.9

Great Last Minute Summer Activities in Montana

If you're like me, the end of the fair officially makes me think of what sort of outdoor activities that I want to do before the snow flies. For starters, I'll hit Alive After 5 at Tiny's this Thursday. This is a series of events that I really enjoy. You get to see a lot of folks that you know and it's over early. Perfect for me. After having all of these canceled last year, I hear from a lot of folks who missed the opportunity to get together.
Beauty & FashionNYLON

NYLON's Guide to the Amalfi Coast

Welcome to NYLON’s City Guides, your one-stop shop for the ideal vacation. Here, you’ll find the ultimate recommendations when it comes to where to stay, eat, drink, shop, and more for the world’s hottest cities — all tried and tested by NYLON editors. Read on for your ideal, NYLON-approved itinerary.
PoliticsPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

Last minute Labor Day ideas for NJ procrastinators

Labor day is here. I know—I can hardly believe it either. It’s so strange when school has already started and somehow it’s still summer!. It flew by so fast that you may not have even had time to make plans. So here it is: Your curated list of what to do if Labor Day snuck up on you like it did for me.

Comments / 0

Community Policy