The best last-minute holidays to book for September escapes
All set for a September staycation? It’s not too late to book. Here is our selection of the best last-minute options... Devon’s dreamy cream-coloured country house hotel, Lympstone Manor, is a tempting early autumn proposition. This September, the hotel will be offering tours of its young vineyard, which is producing English sparkling wine using traditional champagne methods. After the tour, guests will enjoy a glass of Nyetimber (the hotel’s own cuvée won’t be ready for another couple of years) before a four-course lunch in Michael Caines’ Michelin-starred restaurant, which looks out over the Exe Estuary. Bed down in the main house or book one of the five new shepherd’s huts in the grounds, which have outdoor baths or wood-fired hot tubs.www.telegraph.co.uk
