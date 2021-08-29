The best last-minute holidays to book for September escapes

Scrambling to find a couples costume for Halloween? Have no fear — Schitt's Creek is here. With so many iconic looks throughout the six seasons, putting together a last-minute Schitt's Creek Halloween couples costume is easier than you may think. You may even be able to find potential costumes for Schitt's Creek characters in your closet (though you probably don't have a wig collection quite as extensive as Moira Rose's). If you and your boo still don't have any ideas for Oct. 31, then one of these easy Schitt's Creek looks may be simply the best option for you two.