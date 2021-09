When coach Mack Brown came out of retirement in 2019, he did so with the firm belief that he could mold North Carolina into a top-10 football program. That he has done so in the preseason polls (No. 9 in USA Today/Coaches and No. 10 in The Associated Press) heading into Friday’s season opener at Virginia Tech, is one sign that his vision is well within reach. That the Tar Heels beat the likes of Clemson for Greensboro Grimsley defensive tackle Travis Shaw and got quarterback Drake Maye to flip his commitment to Alabama is another indication.