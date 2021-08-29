Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wellfleet, MA

Wellfleet Board of Health Amends COVID Rules

capecod.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLFLEET – The Town of Wellfleet Board of Health recently amended their rules and orders requiring the use of masks and other protective measures, and issued a reminder to citizens to stay up to date on current rules. The board recommended that all persons who do not reside in the...

www.capecod.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Wellfleet, MA
Government
City
Wellfleet, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Amends#Spas#The Board Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Jefferson County, MOmymoinfo.com

Health Department Releases Modified Quarantine Guidance for Area Schools

(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department has released Modified Quarantine Guidance to preserve in-person learning for schools. JCHD spokeswoman Brianne Zwiener has more information. So what does the new guidance suggest. According to Zwiener this is an additional mitigation strategy and not a requirement. Parents can still choose to...
Sanilac County, MIsanilacbroadcasting.com

Sanilac County Health Department tracks COVID weekly

(SANILAC COUNTY) – With schools back in session throughout the area, officials are monitoring the amount of cases of COVID more closely, not only in the schools, but across the county and have changed how they will be reporting statistics. The Sanilac County Health Department placed two charts on their...
Lenoir County, NCneusenews.com

Help wanted: Lenoir County Health Department - Public Health Nurse I

Public Health Nurse I: Regular, Full-Time, Position #5110-20-037 Hiring Salary: $40,982. The primary purpose of this position is to provide assessment on maternity, family planning, sexually transmitted disease, and cancer detection. This position provides care and education according to assessment need; provide assessments on Adult Health Clinic Patients; be a proficient user in and have a good understanding of NCEDSS, NCIR and Patagonia and also understand how they function in each program; give adult immunizations; and serve as a resource to patients and community partners.
Cobb County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cobb health board calls special meeting on schools COVID protocols

The Cobb County Board of Health has called a special meeting next week to discuss COVID-19 protocols in local schools. Announced in a press release late Friday afternoon, the sole agenda item is “Position Request for Consideration: COVID-19 Guidance in public and private schools in Cobb County.” The meeting will be held virtually at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Gilpin County, COthemtnear.com

Gilpin Public Health Order amended

The Gilpin County Board of County Commissioners amended a public health order regarding masks and COVID-19 testing during a regular meeting at 9 a.m. on August 31, 2021. The Board also approved a lactation area in the Community Center, pay raises for interim employees, and facilities maintenance requests. They also discussed a jail food service proposal and heard the annual audit report.
Sangamon County, ILnewschannel20.com

Local health department seeks court order to quarantine 4 students

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health is seeking a court order to authorize the quarantine of four students, who are also siblings, after they came in to close contact with a student who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a suit filed in the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court.
Smith County, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

NET Health board recommends masking in schools, businesses due to COVID-19 rise

The Northeast Texas Public Health District is strongly recommending that schools and businesses use face coverings due to the substantial increase in COVID-19 cases. NET Health’s board of directors on Thursday night issued a resolution with strong recommendations in light of the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant and significant increases in COVID-19-related hospitalizations.
Washtenaw County, MIthesalinepost.com

Washtenaw County Health Department Orders Masks In Schools

Citing the increasing spread of COVID-19, the Washtenaw County Health Department has usurped local school districts' powers and ordered mandatory masking in K-12 schools, public and private. A second order issued Thursday order requires individuals in educational settings to quarantine as directed if they are ill or exposed to COVID-19. Failure to heed quarantine and contact tracing orders can result in misdemeanor charges and fines.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Mayor issues order requiring masks in City facilities

On Monday, Aug. 30, Merrill Mayor Derek Woellner issued an order requiring masks be worn in all City of Merrill facilities for four weeks, until Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. This order applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Woellner cited “the most recent Lincoln County Health Department Weekly COVID-19 update”...
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

Nevada Board of Health to discuss timeline for COVID-19 vaccine requirements for some state employees

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The State Board of Health will meet next week to discuss a timeline for requiring vaccines for certain employees who work with vulnerable populations. The board will meet at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 to review COVID-19 vaccination requirements for the state health department and Department of Corrections. Specific timelines related to when proof of vaccination will be required will be part of the discussion, said an email from Nevada Health Response on Thursday.
Allegan County, MIWWMT

Allegan County health department amends COVID-19 quarantine letter

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Health Department said the notices sent to parents of children exposed to COVID-19 have been amended. The health department has been bombarded with questions since sending notices about quarantining to parents. The letters were issued to people identified as contacts for people who needed to quarantine.
Fond Du Lac County, WIradioplusinfo.com

9-4-21 fdl county community health assessment

The public is invited to join a virtual session later this month to review data collected for the 2021 Community Health Assessment, conducted by Fond du Lac County Health Department and Agnesian Healthcare, a member of SSM Health. To date, Fond du Lac County Health Department and Agnesian Healthcare have collected input from hundreds of community members through surveys, interviews, and community conversations as part of the assessment process. Now, the public is invited to review the data collected along with other key data points from local, state, or secondary sources and participate in the ranking of the top health needs for Fond du Lac County. The Zoom sessions will be held Monday, September 20, 2021 from 6:00pm – 7:30pm and Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 7:00am – 8:30am. The deadline to register online at the Health Department website is September 20.
Canton, MAthecantoncitizen.com

Board of Health adopts indoor mask mandate

On Monday, August 30, the Canton Board of Health voted to adopt an emergency indoor mask mandate, citing current COVID-19 transmission trends. Under the new mandate, all individuals ages 2 and older are required to wear a face covering in all indoor public spaces, houses of worship, and all private spaces open to the public. (Exceptions apply to those who are unable to tolerate a face covering due to a medical condition or disability.)
Antrim County, MIantrimreview.net

Antrim commissioner signs letter demanding mask mandate be rescinded

REGION — Four county commissioners, including Antrim County Commissioner Jarris Rubingh, of Banks Township, recently responded to the Health Dept. of Northwest Michigan's mask mandate in all schools of last week with a letter demanding the order be rescinded. The commissioners from Otsego, Emmet, Antrim and Charlevoix counties posted the...
Washington County, TNJohnson City Press

School board amends its quarantine policy for students

The Washington County Board of Education voted Thursday to tweak its COVID-19 quarantine policy for students and teachers. School Board Chairman Jason Day made a motion stipulating that students and staff members who wear face masks and who may have come into contact with the virus do not have to be quarantined unless they begin exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy