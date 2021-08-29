Wellfleet Board of Health Amends COVID Rules

The public is invited to join a virtual session later this month to review data collected for the 2021 Community Health Assessment, conducted by Fond du Lac County Health Department and Agnesian Healthcare, a member of SSM Health. To date, Fond du Lac County Health Department and Agnesian Healthcare have collected input from hundreds of community members through surveys, interviews, and community conversations as part of the assessment process. Now, the public is invited to review the data collected along with other key data points from local, state, or secondary sources and participate in the ranking of the top health needs for Fond du Lac County. The Zoom sessions will be held Monday, September 20, 2021 from 6:00pm – 7:30pm and Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 7:00am – 8:30am. The deadline to register online at the Health Department website is September 20.