Stark County, OH

Grant funds Urban League program to connect businesses with young adults, minorities

Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON – A program hoping to help local companies recruit and retain young minority workers has started locally, with the aid of national grant. The Greater Stark County Urban League is using a $20,000 grant through the YES Project to have three young consultants work with three local businesses on ideas to attract younger employees. Joining the Urban League on the project are the Kenan Advantage Group, Aultman Health Foundation and Akron-Canton Airport.

www.indeonline.com

#The Yes Project#The Kenan Advantage Group#Aultman Health Foundation#Promise Alliance#Warner#The University Of Akron#Malone University#Kent State University#Kenan#The Urban League
