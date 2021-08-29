Cancel
Restaurants

Wendy’s Introduces New Hot & Crispy Fries

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinuing to innovate its menu offerings, Wendy’s has now announced the launch of its “Hot & Crispy Fries.” The fast-food chain developed its new fry offering to put an “end to the disappointing, inconsistent fry experiences that other places still serve.”. Reinventing the fry experience, the conception of the Hot & Crispy...

RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Best Burger Chain According To Nearly 28% Of People

Once upon a time, it only "seemed" as if burger chains were taking over American popular restaurant culture. Sure, McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and White Castle were popping up increasingly often and everywhere you looked — in malls, at highway rest stops, basically anywhere that American humans tended to congregate. Back then, the big rivalry was primarily between McDonald's and Burger King, with the latter's fans claiming the "have it your way" flame-broiled burgers could beat standardized and grill-fried every single time. Today, however, the question of "which is better, McDonald's or Burger King" has been made largely irrelevant by way of burger chain newcomers boasting better burgers and fresher ingredients (e.g., Five Guys and Shake Shack) and burger chain old-timers, such as In-N-Out, leaking their intriguing secret menu items, the siren song of which many of us cannot seem to resist.
RestaurantsPosted by
Best Life

Wendy's Is Getting Rid of This Next Month

Fast food companies have had to make plenty of changes over the course of the last year and a half, from implementing COVID safety measures to dealing with supply shortages to figuring out how to draw in customers again. Sometimes that involves taking some risks, even if it means abandoning old favorites. That certainly goes for the major change coming to Wendy's, which is affecting one of the restaurant's most popular menu items. Read on to find out what this fast food chain is planning to get rid of in just a few weeks.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Wendy's Chili

There are literally thousands of spots in the United States to grab a quick burger and fries. Wendy's is among them, with more than 6,500 outlets in the U.S. alone. But what does the place famous for its illustrated redheaded mascot, never-frozen burgers, and an endless string of humorous commercials featuring the late Dave Thomas, also offer that no other major competitor even so much as attempts: Chili. Go into virtually any Wendy's anywhere, and they'll have a hot cauldron of the homestyle favorite just waiting for a ladle to dip in to serve up a cup or bowl of beef, tomatoes, beans, and various other assorted vegetables and spices to a customer in need of a filled belly or warm-up.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Over 50% Believe This Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Fish

Fast food and fish — it's not exactly a match made in heaven. According to Medical News Today, this may stem from the fact that many of us associate eating not-so-fresh fish with food poisoning. Fast food fish's lack of popularity may also be due to the fact that half of Americans eat little to no seafood (via Seafood Source). On the flip side, the other half of Americans tend to be well-heeled big spenders who want a high-end seafood experience that many fast food restaurants just can't deliver.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

37% Agree This Is The Worst Arby's Sandwich

In many fast food restaurants, there are a few staple items that consumers order again and again. However, it's just as interesting to figure out which particular menu options are being straight-up avoided by diners. Mashed surveyed 640 individuals in the U.S. to get the scoop on what some people deemed the least desirable sandwich at the fast food chain, Arby's. There was one clear winner (or loser, depending on how you look at things) — the Pecan Chicken Salad sandwich.
RestaurantsThrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Totally Free Breakfast This Weekend

It's a Friday the 13th weekend, which is bad news for those who fear the combination of a 13 and a Friday. On the other hand, for those who celebrate the day, it could mean quick, tiny tattoos. However you feel about Friday the 13th, even if that's utterly ambivalent,...
Restaurantsgeekculture.co

McDonald’s All-New McPepper Arrives In September For A Limited Time

McDonald’s is releasing an all-new limited-edition burger that may just be a brand new favourite for pepper lovers! Launching on 2 September, the McPepper will be hitting all restaurants in Singapore. The new McPepper burger features two tender beef patties coated in sweet and spicy black pepper sauce. The patties...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

11 Items ALDI Is Discontinuing Right Now

There's nothing like the joy of stumbling upon a golden ALDI Finds—those seasonal or limited-time items that pop up in the scavenger hunt-style aisles of the popular grocery store. But, unfortunately, when spirits go up, they must come down, which is what brings us to this sad story: almost a dozen beloved ALDI items are being discontinued soon in order to make room for new fall products.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Strange Thing Guy Fieri Does To Every DDD Restaurant He Visits

You don't have to be a resident of Flavortown to know who Guy Fieri is. The spikey-haired restauranteur has been a staple on the Food Network since he won "Next Food Network Star" in 2006, and a year later his hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" premiered (via Guy Fieri's website). The program colloquially known as DDD has put the spotlight on more than 1,275 restaurants around the world that serve up all kinds of food from classic diner fare to unique, international cuisine (via Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives Locations).
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Here's Why Chick-Fil-A's Nuggets And Chicken Strips Taste Different

In a world filled where fast food giants seem to be competing for the most over-the-top menu items you've ever seen, from Arby's massive Meat Mountain to KFC's Chicken & Donuts sandwich, Chick-fil-A's menu looks absolutely humble. You'll never see a triple-decker chicken sandwich with a waffle fry bun gracing the menu (despite how interesting such a concept sounds) but perhaps the simplicity of its menu of chicken, salad, and shakes is the restaurant's secret. After all, in July 2021, the American Customer Satisfaction Survey released its list of best fast food joints and landing at the #1 spot was Chick-fil-A — for the seventh year in a row (via USA Today).
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Mashed

Red Lobster's New Fall Menu Includes This Massive Feast

Offering an abundance of seafood at affordable prices in even the most landlocked of locales, it's no wonder that Red Lobster has become the world's largest seafood restaurant company, with over 700 locations across the U.S. alone according to their website. Founded in Lakeland, Florida in 1968, the chain gained mass popularity for offering surprisingly affordable seafood dishes like snow crab legs, shrimp scampi, creamy lobster linguini, and of course, fresh Maine lobster.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

38% Agree This Product Isn't Worth Buying At Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's has accrued its devoted customers by balancing the near-impossible combination of good prices and good quality. However, even the most rabid of TJ's fans would accept that the grocery chain does certain things well, while being surpassed in other areas. To suss out the type of food for which customers look elsewhere, we created a survey asking what product is not worth buying at Trader Joe's and 603 people in the United States responded.
RestaurantsCNN

McDonald's is adding a sweet new treat for fall

New York (CNN Business) — McDonald's is adding to its year-old bakery item selection with the introduction of a new glazed donut. The new sweet treat hits menus at its United States restaurants beginning on September 1 for a limited time. McDonald's said the donut is coated in a sweet glaze that tears apart to make it shareable. Similar to its other bakery items, which includes an apple fritter, a blueberry muffin and a cinnamon roll, the donut is also available all day.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Big Problem Customers Have With McDonald's Saweetie Meal

This week, the anticipated Saweetie's McDonald's meal launched. Naturally, people had opinions about the latest in McDonald's line of celebrity meals. On Reddit, that opinion is negative. Redditors' issue is with the pricing of the meal. "It's $10 for a big Mac meal with a 4 piece nug," one user...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Pizza Hut Just Announced the Return of This Popular Sold-Out Pizza

Back in January, Pizza Hut launched a limited-edition pizza that was so popular, it ended up selling out faster than the company expected. (However, the item didn't come without a side of controversy.) Now, in a move they haven't made in over a decade, the chain is bringing back the limited-time offer only several months after it has left the menu.

