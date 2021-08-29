Critical shortage of specialty pediatricians highlights need for federal action: Anisha Bhatia Attawala, Jason Jackson and Emily Miller

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- More than 10% of Ohio infants are born prematurely, requiring long-term, coordinated care from highly trained pediatric specialists for complex medical conditions and chronic illnesses. As neonatologists in Ohio, we specialize in caring for these infants. Our ability to provide safe, long-term care for our Ohio babies is hampered due to shortages of our pediatric specialty colleagues, subjecting families to long wait times and lengthy travel distances for their child’s doctor’s appointments.