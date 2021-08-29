Grant funds Urban League program to connect businesses with young adults, minorities
CANTON – A program hoping to help local companies recruit and retain young minority workers has started locally, with the aid of national grant. The Greater Stark County Urban League is using a $20,000 grant through the YES Project to have three young consultants work with three local businesses on ideas to attract younger employees. Joining the Urban League on the project are the Kenan Advantage Group, Aultman Health Foundation and Akron-Canton Airport.www.cantonrep.com
