Postgame Quotes after Pittsburgh game

birminghamnews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI thought some of the plays he made on third down were great. It was good to see him making some plays with his feet. I wasn't happy with the ball that they called an incomplete. That's not what we need. You know, we are in field goal range. I think he needed to get out there and play. I think he moved the ball, moved the ball, moved the ball again. It's just some of those second and one, third and one, fourth and ones, we didn't execute. Some of those we called. We wanted to see, hey, can we put the ball in his hands on fourth and one. We wanted to give him that situation. We wanted to give him the third and 16. I think in a regular season game we would probably check the ball down there and kick field goals. But we wanted to put him in some situations. I think he came out of it. But at the end of the day he took us down at the two minutes at the end of the half and it was a heck of a ball to Robby [Anderson]. Like everyone else, there will be some good, some bad. We will go back and watch the tape. He will grow from it. I thought overall good effort.

