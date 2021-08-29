Cancel
Barnstable, MA

Soccer stars: 45 Cape Cod high school girls soccer players to watch out for this fall

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Barnstable Red Hawks won the Cape & Islands League Atlantic championship last season with a 1-0 penalty kicks win over the Nauset Warriors powerhouse. They were led by their league MVP Kate Brewster and all stars Morgan Dardia and Lexi Varetimos. This season, they be without their MVP Brewster and Dardia who graduated. Can Varetimos lead Barnstable to another league championship?

