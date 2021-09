Oklahoma is often unfairly stereotyped as a boring state. We’re sometimes dismissed as a flat flyover state where nothing really happens. Anyone who loves the Sooner State knows that nothing could be further from the truth. We have a shockingly diverse system of eco-regions that support a variety of different plant and animal species. If you’re looking to get a crash course in some of the most beautiful places in Oklahoma, there’s no better way than driving down one of our scenic roads. One of our very favorites is the Wichita Mountains Scenic Byway in Oklahoma. This set of highways will take you through some of the most splendid scenery in Oklahoma, so fill up your tank, prepare a playlist, and get ready to hit the road!