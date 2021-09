Being on stage with your favorite band is something many music lovers can only dream of, but one teenager named Lauren recently got to make that dream a reality. On August 5, 2021, during a Foo Fighters show at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas, frontman Dave Grohl invited Lauren on stage. When he asked if she could play guitar, she cooly nodded, and he handed her his “axe.” Grohl invited her to play the song Monkey Wrench with the band and, impressively, Lauren pulled it off without a hitch.