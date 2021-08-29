Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Attala County, MS

Flash Flood Watch issued for Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clarke, Clay by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Attala; Bolivar; Carroll; Choctaw; Claiborne; Clarke; Clay; Copiah; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Jasper; Jefferson; Kemper; Lauderdale; Leake; Leflore; Lowndes; Madison; Montgomery; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Rankin; Scott; Sharkey; Simpson; Smith; Sunflower; Warren; Washington; Webster; Winston; Yazoo .Hurricane Ida made landfall on the Louisiana coast, and is expected to move north to northeastward across the ArkLaMiss region through Monday and Monday night. A heavy rain and flash flood threat is expected to accompany Ida during that time over the watch area. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas and parishes, in southeast Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot. In northeast Louisiana, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin LA, Madison LA, Morehouse, Richland, Tensas and West Carroll. In Mississippi, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clarke, Clay, Copiah, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jasper, Jefferson, Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Leflore, Lowndes, Madison MS, Montgomery, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Smith, Sunflower, Warren, Washington, Webster, Winston and Yazoo. * From Monday morning through Tuesday morning. * Heavy rainfall associated with Hurricane Ida will likely bring intense rainfall rates that could lead to flash flooding. Total rainfall of 4 to 8 inches is expected with locally heavier amounts possible. * Areas of flash flooding could result in road closures and may threaten some structures with inundation.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Claiborne County, MS
City
Grenada, MS
County
Scott County, MS
County
Noxubee County, MS
County
Issaquena County, MS
County
Montgomery County, MS
County
Clarke County, MS
County
Jasper County, MS
County
Lauderdale County, MS
County
Oktibbeha County, MS
City
Washington, MS
County
Leflore County, MS
State
Mississippi State
County
Lowndes County, MS
County
Rankin County, MS
County
Warren County, MS
County
Kemper County, MS
County
Smith County, MS
County
Grenada County, MS
State
Arkansas State
County
Hinds County, MS
County
Washington County, MS
County
Choctaw County, MS
County
Simpson County, MS
County
Winston County, MS
County
Newton County, MS
County
Copiah County, MS
County
Yazoo County, MS
County
Humphreys County, MS
County
Webster County, MS
City
Richland, MS
County
Neshoba County, MS
County
Bolivar County, MS
State
Washington State
City
Madison, MS
County
Clay County, MS
County
Leake County, MS
City
Newton, MS
County
Madison County, MS
County
Carroll County, MS
County
Jefferson County, MS
County
Sunflower County, MS
County
Holmes County, MS
County
Attala County, MS
County
Sharkey County, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choctaw#Extreme Weather#Holmes Humphreys#Issaquena#Kemper#The Flash Flood Watch#Holmes Humphreys#Scott Sharkey#Hurricane Ida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy