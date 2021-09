Pierre Gasly says he knew Red Bull Racing was happy with the balance from the pairing of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, with the latter confirmed as staying for 2022. Perez joined Red Bull ahead of this season in place of Alex Albon, with Gasly remaining at sister team AlphaTauri. While the Frenchman’s form has been impressive since he was demoted from Red Bull two years ago, he is now seen as the team leader at AlphaTauri alongside Yuki Tsunoda and admits he could see Red Bull was unlikely to change its line-up this year.