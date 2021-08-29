ML310 G8 v2, B120i RAID1 degraded.

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. For photographers, choosing a laptop is often a balance between power and price. The HP ZBook Power G8 is designed to fit in that balance. The Power line isn’t as robust a performer as HP’s Fury line, but it’s a step up from the more portable Firefly and Studio lines. With the base model starting at $1,899, it is $500 less than a MacBook Pro with the same storage. Heading all the way up to $3,149 for the most memory, the Power G8 isn’t a cheap laptop. But, it offers a lot of high-end performance without the highest price tag.