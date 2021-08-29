Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Joe Williams: ‘The Need for Flavour’

By Americas Studies
goodmenproject.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the second in a series of blogs coming out of the Eccles Centres’ Caribbean Foodways oral history project. Identifying connections between participants’ stories and collection items, each blog explores one of the nine oral history interviews that will be deposited in the Sound Archive. *** Please note that...

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flavour#Food History#Us Open#Food Studies#The Eccles Centres#Caribbean#The West Indies#Columbian#British#Kew Gardens#South African#Tropic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Recipes
Related
Scienceallthatsinteresting.com

Marine Archaeologists Just Found Four 2,200-Year-Old Roman Battering Rams Used During The Punic Wars

The ancient Roman battering rams held inscriptions from judges who signed off on their construction and held three enormous blades on each side to tear through enemy ships. The First Punic War, fought between Ancient Rome and Carthage for supremacy over the western Mediterranean, began in 264 B.C. It was the most prolonged naval conflict in antiquity. For 23 years on the seas from Sicily to North Africa, warships clashed with their battering rams — four of which have just been found.
Worldwomenfitness.net

Mayling Ng: Exceptionally Talented Martial Arts Expert and Actress “Hong Kong to Hollywood Story”

Mayling Ng is ready to kick it into high gear – with her black belt in Martial Arts, fitness championships representing Singapore (it’s been Msaid she could bench press Arnold Schwarzenegger), and several noteworthy acting projects on the horizon. Mayling will soon be starring in the DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure film “The Suicide Squad,” premiering in theaters on August 6th. From writer/director James Gunn, the film features a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. Mayling plays ‘Mongal,’ the daughter of the Ruler of War world ‘Mongul the Elder’. Mongal is a malevolent, muscular alien with orange skin who doesn’t play well with others — Harley Quinn in particular. She stars alongside the A-list cast of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Taika Waitti, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Storm Reid, and many more!
Economyjust-drinks.com

Which flavours are leading the way in soft drinks? – focus

Between 2015 and 2020, the non-alcoholic drinks category recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.9%, according to GlobalData. In that time, brand owners have been working in a challenging environment, battling rising costs, sugar taxes, rafts of packaging legislation and, of course, a global pandemic. These challenges have...
Food & Drinksmintel.com

Flavour focus: Caribbean cuisine

As a Global Food & Drinks Analyst, Ayisha provides insights to clients in Europe and around the world in the prepared meals and bakery sectors. It would have been the Notting Hill Carnival this weekend, and although it’s not happening this year, Global Food and Drink Analyst Ayisha Koyenikan is using the opportunity to spotlight Caribbean cuisine.
Amazongoodmenproject.com

Evacuation Stories Are the Flavor of the Week. Of Course We Think of Dunkirk

In the spring of 1940, nothing could stop Hitler’s march across Europe — by late May, Paris was on the verge of falling to the Nazis. And the English troops who had fought alongside the French were trapped at the harbour town of Dunkirk. For nine days, they waited on a seven-mile stretch of beach. And then began an astounding evacuation — English pleasure boats, manned mostly by amateur crews, rushed across the Channel to bring the boys home.
Environmentgoodmenproject.com

Nature at the Heart of a Green COVID-19 Recovery: Global and Country Perspectives

2020 was meant to be a major policy year for nature. Governments were expected to gather in China to draft new ten-year targets for protecting nature. Countries were preparing to submit ambitious commitments to address climate change – including the employment of nature-based solutions. Citizens were grappling with the alarm bell that heralded the start of 2020: the threat of mass extinctions and rapid biodiversity loss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy